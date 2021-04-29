Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Jde Peets stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

