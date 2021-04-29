Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.