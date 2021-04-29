Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $242,000 Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

WMG opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

