Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 770 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

LMT stock opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

