IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.17% of IZEA Worldwide worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IZEA. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of IZEA opened at $3.97 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $234.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

