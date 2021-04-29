Insider Selling: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $11,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.