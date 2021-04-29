Nwam LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHS. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $111.42.

