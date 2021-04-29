Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $133.27 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.