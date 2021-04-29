Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

