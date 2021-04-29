10,919 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,874,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.