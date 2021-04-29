Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE BUD opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of -192.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

