Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 751 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,580,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $8,552,890.08.

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $7,791,068.04.

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23.

Shares of GH opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

