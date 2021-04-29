IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $669.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

