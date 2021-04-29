Nwam LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

