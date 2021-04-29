Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

