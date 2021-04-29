Nwam LLC Sells 532 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

TWTR stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.