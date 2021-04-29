iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $80.17 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $81.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

