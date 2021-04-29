Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00.

EXLS stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

