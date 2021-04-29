Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 1,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Alfa has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFFF shares. Citigroup upgraded Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, recycled PET, and caprolactam; and chemical specialties and industrial chemicals.

