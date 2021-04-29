TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

TRST opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,176 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

