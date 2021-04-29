Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 4,775 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,035.00.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.