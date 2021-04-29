Richard Wright Sells 1,234 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00.

WSFS stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after buying an additional 370,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 134,094 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.