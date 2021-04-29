Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Valeo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.