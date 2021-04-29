New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

