Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 695 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.