$0.54 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.48. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

