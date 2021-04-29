Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

