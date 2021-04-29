Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.46 ($93.48).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €84.68 ($99.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.78. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.