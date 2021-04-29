Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

