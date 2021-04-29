Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Applied Science Products stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Applied Science Products has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.83.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

