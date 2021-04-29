Total (EPA:FP) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

FP opened at €37.45 ($44.05) on Thursday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.72.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

