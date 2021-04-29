Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $450.27 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $453.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.37 and a 200-day moving average of $382.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.