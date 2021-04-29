New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,425 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

