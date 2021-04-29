Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 62,330 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 619.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Sientra stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

