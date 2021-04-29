New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.64 and a 1-year high of $234.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.