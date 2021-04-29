IBM Retirement Fund Has $746,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $178.51 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.08. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.