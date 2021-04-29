Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

