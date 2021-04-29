NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.14 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

