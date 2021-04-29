Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

