Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 713.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

DISCK opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

