Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

MOS opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.