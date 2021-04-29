Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,812 shares of company stock worth $13,087,973 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.90 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

