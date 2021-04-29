Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

