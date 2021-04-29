Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.