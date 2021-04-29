Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

