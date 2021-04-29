Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,380 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

