Truist Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $42.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

