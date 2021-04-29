Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.