Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,254 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $20,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of AME opened at $135.07 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.