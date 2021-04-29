Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.97 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE STT opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 135.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

